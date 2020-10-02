An average of nine people died daily in road accidents in the second quarter of the 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau made this known in its Wednesday report on Road Transport Data.

In all, 2,080 distinct crashes occurred from April to June.

The report said 855 people died from these road crashes recorded within the period under review, indicating an average of about 9.4 deaths per day.

“788 Nigerians that got killed are adults, representing 92 per cent of the figure while the remaining 67 Nigerians are children, representing 8 per cent,” the report read.

The report said a total of 5,535 people got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded. This represents an average of 61 persons per day in three months.

Of the total casualties, “4,293 are male while 1,142 were female Nigerians,” the NBS said.

“5,166 are adults representing 93 per cent while the remaining 369 Nigerians are children, representing 7 per cent.”

The NBS further said, “major causative factors of road crashes in the period under review are speed violation, wrongful overtaking, use of handsets while driving, dangerous overtaking and other factors”.

“Speed violation accounted for 47 per cent of the total road crashes reported,” the bureau said, adding that “wrongful overtaking followed closely as it accounted for 10 per cent of the total road crashes recorded, while dangerous overtaking recorded the least of the total road crashes reported”.

According to NBS, a total of 3,334 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in those months, with cars reported to be the major type of vehicle involved in road crashes.

“Cars accounted for 28 per cent of the vehicles involved in road crashes reported followed by motorcycle and minibus as they both accounted for 24 and 15 per cent respectively.”

The data on the category of vehicles involved in road crashes in Q2 reflected that 64 per cent of vehicles are commercial (2,124), 35 per cent are private (1,166) and 1 per cent are government with 44 vehicles involved.

State level

The report stated that Kaduna recorded the highest number of road accidents in the second quarter of the year (with 177 cases, or 9 per ent), followed by Ogun (170), FCT (165), Oyo (138), and Nasarawa (107) States.

Others are Ebonyi (11), Rivers (8), Bayelea (6) and Borno (4) States.

The report is based o data supplied by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and validated by the NBS.

Fatality defined

Bisi Kazeem, spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, earlier in the year told PREMIUM TIMES that the “collaborative quarterly traffic data” covers all accidents on all federal, state and local roads, “reported to them.”

He further said the corps collaborates with relevant agencies, including hospitals, to come up with the data.

“We do what is known as hospital check-up. If an (accident) happens today, after 30 days, whatever happens to the (victim) if he dies, is still classified as fatality — we still count it,” Mr Kazeem said at the time.

