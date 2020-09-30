ADVERTISEMENT

The total coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 58,647 after 187 new cases were recorded on Tuesday.

While there are still about 7, 500 active cases, about 50,000 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged across the 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

However, the death toll from the virus remains 1,111 after zero death was recorded on Tuesday. Two fatalities had been recorded on Monday, taking the tally to the latest figure.

These were contained in an update by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, on Tuesday night.

The 187 new cases are reported from 13 states: Lagos (74), Plateau (25), Rivers (25), Gombe (19), FCT (19), Osun (10), Kaduna (5), Borno (3), Ogun (2), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1).

Nigeria is yet to record a daily infection tally above 300 in more than a month now.

Lagos had the highest number of new cases with 74 infections on Wednesday. The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections.

Plateau and Rivers followed with 25 new infections each.

Almost 510, 000 of Nigeria’s 200 million population have been tested.

About 10 per cent of the total cases in Nigeria are below the age of 19 years, according to the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, indicating that “even though adults, especially those 60 years and above are more vulnerable, complications do occur in all age groups”.

