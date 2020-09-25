ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Thursday night launched an attack on K/Vom community in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing five people, the police have said.

The gunmen reportedly stormed a relaxation spot shooting sporadically around 10.30 p.m.

Plateau police commissioner, Edward Egbuka, confirmed the incident to reporters at the scene.

The official said, “Last night, some yet to be identified gunmen attacked a drinking joint in K/Vom community and shots five persons, we are here and the situation is under control.

“This is a sad moment and time for my peaceful constituents; our people are not happy because we have been having these incidences over and over and we are asking ourselves when will it stop,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district head of Vwang, Da Gyang Balak, has condemned the killings. He called on the community not to take the law into their hands.

The district hosts the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVIR), the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Study (NIPSS) and other federal government agencies.

The attack is coming barely three days after Bulus Chuwang Janka, acting Gwom Rwey of Foron District was killed at his residence at Rasat.

After the killing, youths staged a peaceful protest, asking for the deployment of additional security agents to forestall any attack.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how a senior official of the State Security Service (SSS) in Plateau State was shot dead by suspected arms dealers.

The official, a lawyer, was killed during a raid, on Wednesday, of the suspects’ hideouts in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

