The total coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 57,849 after 125 new cases were recorded in the nation in the last 24 hours.

While there are still about 7,500 active cases in Nigeria, 49,098 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged across the 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

Till date, 1,102 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. No death was recorded on Thursday.

These were contained in an update by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, on Tuesday night.

About 10 per cent of the total cases in Nigeria are in people below the age of 19 years, according to the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, indicating that “even though adults, especially those 60 years and above are more vulnerable, complications do occur in all age groups”.

The 125 new cases were found in the following 13 states:

Lagos-37

Plateau-18

FCT-17

Ogun-15

Rivers-10

Benue-7

Kaduna-7

Anambra-5

Oyo-3

Cross River-2

Ondo-2

Edo-1

Imo-1

Nigeria is yet to record a daily infection tally above 300 in more than a month, an indication that the worst might be over even though the NCDC had on Thursday warned of a second wave.

Lagos had the highest number of new cases with 37 infections on Thursday. The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hot-spot with over 19, 000 infections.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

