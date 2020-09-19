On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 189 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 57,145.

Out of these, more than 48, 000 have recovered and discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only about 8,000 infections are still active in the country, one of the lowest in the past three months, an indication that the nation is heading for a plateau in the epidemiological curve.

The death toll from the contagion is now 1,095, after three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria’s national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the dangerous pneumonia-like disease that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 30 million people.

Almost 950, 000 have died of the virus across the world.

According to the NCDC update, the 189 new cases were reported in the following 14 states:

Lagos-70

Plateau-37

FCT-24

Kaduna-19

Rivers-12

Oyo-5

Ogun-4

Ebonyi-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Imo-2

Yobe-2

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1

Almost half of the cases on Monday (70) were from Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve that is also the country’s epicentre of the virus.

Over 18, 000 cases have been reported in Lagos alone.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 in almost a month.

The country has also improved a bit in its testing regime. Almost 500, 000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

