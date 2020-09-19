ADVERTISEMENT

As voting ends in the Edo State governorship election, sorting and counting of votes is ongoing in various polling units.

Results are also being declared at the polling units by the relevant INEC officials. It is the results at the polling units that will collated at the wards, which will then be transferred to the local governments before a final collation at the INEC Edo headquarters.

A total of 14 parties are taking part in the elections although it is seen as a straight contest between Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES provided live updates of the election taking part in Edo’s 18 local governments, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units.

Follow live updates of the results from polling units on this page.

OHORDUA ABUMEREi/ii AKPOZA (Ward 4, PU 004)



AA-0

ADC-0

ADP-0

APC- 28

APGA-0

APM-0

APP-0

LP-0

NNPP-0

NRM-0

PDP- 37

SDP-0

