ADVERTISEMENT

A squabble ensued between loyalists of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party at Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu’s polling unit at about 9:57 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr Shaibu is seeking reelection as PDP’s deputy governorship candidate and voted at Unit 5, Ward 11, Etsako West LGA, along Agenebode road, Jattu, in Auchi.

PREMIUM TIMES observed a cluster of the loyalists raising their voices and threatening each other in their local dialect, Etsako, a variant of languages spoken by the Afemai people.

“If you try that thing here, we will kill ourselves,” one of the loyalists was heard saying. By “thing,” he meant trying to woo his party’s potential voters to the other side.

“We must deliver this unit,” this time, one of PDP’s loyalists spoke, a female who wore a blue top, black pant and face shield and was earlier seen sharing nose masks to voters after they cast their votes.

Efforts by security officials to stop the bickering among the loyalists yielded little result.

A total of 14 parties are taking part in the election but the contest is seen and a two-horse race between the APC and the PDP.

Related

Continue Reading