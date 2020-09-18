ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Friday recorded 221 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 56,956, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Only one death was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,094.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the agency said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 18 states:

Lagos-59

Abia-46

FCT-22

Gombe-20

Plateau-17

Rivers-11

Bauchi-7

Benue-6

Ekiti-6

Imo-6

Kaduna-4

Kwara-4

Ondo-4

Ogun-3

Osun-3

Bayelsa-1

Edo-1

Kano-1

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicentre, with over 18,000 infections, led in Thursday’s tally with 59 new cases.

The NCDC in its daily update on its verified Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, stated that out of the over 56,000 infections so far, 48,305 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

