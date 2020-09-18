ADVERTISEMENT

A 47-year-old man, Emeka Ezimadu, on Thursday, went berserk killing two of his children and injuring three others.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at Okpuneze Uruagu in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the man used a cutlass to carry out the attacks which left his 85-yr-old mother and two of his children dead.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have arrested the man and commenced investigation into the incident.

According to him, two of the man’s five children and his 85 year w old mother, Agnes Ezimadu, were killed in the attack.

“On the September 17, at about 11:55pm, Police operatives attached to Nnewi Division arrested one Emeka Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 47years of Okpuneze Uruagu in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State”.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed two of his biological children namely Ifechukwu Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 9 years, Mmeso Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 2 years and his own mother one Agnes Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 85years of same address allegedly with a cutlass while they were sleeping”, he said.

Mr Haruna also revealed that the man also attacked and injured three other children.

“Suspect equally used same offensive weapon and injured his three other children namely Nonso Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 12years, Chinaemerem Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 11 years and Ngozi Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 8years of same address”.

Mr Haruna said the police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victims to Akwudo hospital for medical attention where the two children and the aged mother were certified dead by a medical doctor while the three other children are receiving treatment.

“Corpses deposited at Akwudo hospital morgue for autopsy and case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation”, he said.

