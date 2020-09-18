A nursing mother, an infant and four minors among 17 family members, who were abducted by gunmen in Kaduna, have been released by their abductors.

They returned home around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, four days after they were abducted.

Another victim believed to have escaped from the kidnappers, also returned home on Thursday evening, his family said.

The family members were attacked on Saturday on their way to farm at Gonar Lema in Udawa village, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The head of the family, Yakubu Gurmi, ‎popularly called Yakubu Jakuta, confirmed their release to PREMIUM TIMES, in a telephone interview.

“It’s true that the six were returned home on Wednesday around 8 p.m. while the seventh person, who we believed escaped from the forest, returned home too on Thursday evening.

“This means we have 10 other family members with the bandits. The bandits have asked us to pay 15 million naira as ransom,” he said.

According to him, the freed victims trekked for about eight hours to get home after the bandits released them.

“They released them with a message to deliver to us that we should try and raise the ransom before they will free the rest,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that the 17 family ‎members were abducted around 7 a.m. on their way to the farm.

Muhammad Husaini, a community leader in the area, told PREMIUM TIMES that the family is very poor and barely have food to eat.

He said one of the injured persons, during the attack, Omega Yakubu, died in the hospital while two of his sisters, who sustained injuries, are still being attended to at the hospital.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, did not pick his calls.

Chikun is one of the local governments battling with bandits’ activities in Kaduna State. Many residents have been killed and abducted in many communities bordering the Birnin-Gwari LGA of the state.

