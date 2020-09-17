The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has said that no fewer than six people died and seven were injured in a road accident on the Akure-Ilesha expressway at Ilara-Mokin, on Wednesday.

This was announced in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Omotola Ogunbawo, in Akure.

Mrs Ogunbawo, who explained that the accident occurred on Wednesday evening, said it involved three vehicles at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the three vehicles are a Toyota Haice Bus marked EPE 545 YA, a Truck with registration number BDG 252 XY and a Corolla Toyota marked FST 768 DU.

She attributed the causes of the accident to loss of control and wrong overtaking on the part of the drivers.

“Some 18 persons were involved in the crashes, including nine adult males, five adult females and four female children, while 5 adult males and one female child died at a spot and 7 people were injured, including two female adults, three male adults and one female child.

“The victims were taken to the general hospital, Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government area, while corpses were deposited at the hospital’s morgue and the vehicles handed over to Igbara-Oke police station,” Mrs Ogunbawo said.

