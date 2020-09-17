On Thursday, Nigeria recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 56,604, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 17 states: FCT (37), Lagos (27), Plateau (16), Kaduna (9), Abia (7), Gombe (6), Ondo (6), Imo (5), Delta (2), Ekiti (2), Kwara (2), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1), Yobe (1).

Abuja, the second most impacted city with over 5, 000 infections, led in Thursday’s tally with 37 new cases.

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicenter with over 18,000 infections, followed with 27 new cases.

Three deaths were recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,091.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the agency said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

The NCDC in its daily update on its verified Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, stated that out of the over 56,000 infections so far, 47,872 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

