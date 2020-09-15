Two sons of the late winner of the June 12, 1993 election, Moshood Abiola, have been freed after being detained by the police for 13 days, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed.

Kassim and Aliyu were arrested and detained over a robbery incident that took place at their father’s Lagos residence on September 2.

The two were detained at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ikeja as against the position of the law that forbids detention of suspects for more than 48 hours.

While they claimed their arrest was sequel to a complaint that was lodged by their step-mum, Adebisi Abiola, after the robbery incident, the step-mum said they were arrested owing to their unruly acts to the police officers during interrogation.

Also, the duo approached a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for the enforcement of their fundamental rights and demanded N100 million as compensation.

This, however, generated furore amongst members of the extended family and their legal representatives.

Release

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening, their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, confirmed the release of the duo.

He said their bail was secured around 3:00 p.m.

This paper also learnt that the first daughter of late businessman, Lola Abiola-Edewor, signed an undertaking with the police seeking the release on bail of her two brothers and their internal staff.

In his reaction, the learned silk expressed his excitement. He also warned that powerful people should know that power is ephemeral.

“Where are the Idi-Amins of this world? Where are the emperor Jean-Bédel Bokassas of the Central African Republic of this world? Where are the oppressors and suppressors of this world? Let everyone know that power is ephemeral.”

When asked about the continuation of the fundamental human rights suit, Mr Ozekhome said he awaits further instruction from Olive Abiola, the Cameroonian mother of the duo, who lives in Zimbabwe.

Related