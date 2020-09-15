One person was killed at Ijan Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State, as kidnappers abducted a retired US military officer, Jide Ijadare, and one other person.

Mr Ijadare, a native of Ijan Ekiti, was kidnapped at his palm oil-producing factory located along Ijan-Ise Ekiti road.

A witness disclosed that the gunmen, who invaded the factory, were seven in number.

He explained that an employee at the factory was shot by the assailants as they made frantic efforts to take away Mr Ijadare and his unnamed companion.

“They came into the factory with guns and started shooting sporadically,” the witness, who asked not to be named, said.

READ ALSO:

“They shot one of the staff of the factory and killed him.

“They, thereafter, dragged Major Ijadare and the other staff into the car and zoomed off.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, adding that one person died in the process.

“We can confirm to you that a retired US soldier was kidnapped around 2:00pm today(Tuesday) and one other,” said Mr Abutu.

“One person was also killed during the attack at a factory in Ijan Ekiti where the two persons were kidnapped.

“The police commissioner has drafted policemen to the place and we are combing the bushes where they escaped into.

“The police is working with local hunters to work with us and ensure that these kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted.”

The kidnap of Mr Ijadare is coming one day after gunmen, also in Ekiti State, murdered David Jejelowo, a director in the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission.

Mr Jejelowo was reportedly killed at his residence located at Umesi street, Igirigiri area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Mr Abutu also confirmed that the gunmen stormed Mr Jejelowo’s residence around 1:00 a.m. on Monday and shot him dead within his bedroom.

He said the police have not been able to ascertain the intention of the assailants.

He, however, assured that investigation would reveal those behind the act and their intentions with the aim of bringing them to justice.

Related

Continue Reading