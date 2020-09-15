The Police in Kaduna have given insight into the attack on a Kaduna-bound train on Monday night.

The force however denied that the attack was carried out by gunmen.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the train which left Abuja for Kaduna arrived safely.

He however, said some miscreants threw stones at the moving train around Rijana village, close to Kaduna.

“It was not a bullet or bow and arrow, what they threw are not aggressive weapons. It was not an attack, the train was moving. Our men in Rijana are on top of the situation,” he added.

The command spokesman assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and anyone found to be involved in the incident would be punished.

“So far no suspect has been arrested but our men have been deployed in the area to trail the suspects,” Mr Jalige said.

The police however failed to disclose that the train suffered damage while a passenger was injured.

Details of the incident obtained by PREMIUM TIMES indicate that a group of young men attacked the train at about 7:30 am as it made its way to Kaduna.

The men, who positioned themselves at a spot between Jere and Gidan Crossing, were said to have thrown stones at the train.

The stones broke a glass window of one of the coaches with the flying glasses hitting a female passenger who suffered minor injury.

To reduce the risk of being kidnapped or attacked by robbers, a good number of commuters travelling between Kaduna and Abuja have taken to the use of trains.

Monday’s attack on the train has now raised concern that the train route might also become unsafe, our correspondent says.

