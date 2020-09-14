One person has lost his life in the train accident that occurred on Monday morning at Oshodi, Lagos, while another adult male sustained severe injuries.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a moving train crashed into a vehicle on Monday morning.

Officials have now said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) gave the update via its Twitter handle.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, including an SUV and a Volkswagen with registration number GGE 972 GE.

“A third vehicle, a highlander JEEP was also involved in the collision and its passengers (2 adult males) sustained serious injuries before being transported to Hospital.

“One has since lost his life while the other is undergoing treatment,” the agency tweeted.

Highlander JEEP involved in the train collision Highlander JEEP involved in the train collision Highlander JEEP involved in the Train Accident Highlander JEEP involved in the train collision

The spokesperson of the agency, Nosa Okunbor, said the deceased adult was the driver of the crushed Toyota Highlander with registration number FST 723 FL, while the son is presently hospitalised.

This development updates the earlier statement by the Lagos governor’s aide, Gboyega Akosile, who said there was “no loss of life.”

The spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the matter has been referred to the Railway Police Command for further investigation and necessary action.

