The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, provided more information on the reopening of schools in the state for the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to a statement released by Kayode Abayomi, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, the state is adopting a phased reopening of public schools, to enable them “meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.”

Students in JS3 and SS2 in public schools are to resume classes from Monday, September 21, while students in other classes are to continue taking lessons online and other distance learning platforms.

“The resumption will permit the present JS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

“The resumption will also afford the present SS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board,” the statement reads.

Mr Abayomi said announcements for opening the other classes will occur as soon as the ministry is certain of their safety.

“In the meantime, the unopened classes in public schools will continue their lessons on our various distance learning platforms (Online platform, radio, television and WhatsApp) while the next phase for physical resumption will be announced in due course,” he said.

Pre-primary classes in both public and private schools are to remain closed until further announcements are made, the ministry said.

Resumption of Private Schools

According to the state government, private primary and secondary schools in Lagos State are permitted to resume from Monday, September 21.

Owners of private schools across the state are encouraged to put the safety of their students first and adopt the approach of the state government by opening in phases.

Mr Abayomi added that phased opening include strategies for staggered resumption in the mornings, classes on alternate days during the week and teaching through various distance learning methods.

“Schools must also comply with safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA). The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate Schools’ preparedness,” he said.

The management of schools are urged to put the safety of children, teachers and parents and the community first.

Related