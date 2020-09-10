The head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State, capital was gutted by fire Thursday evening.

According to the information provided on the verified Facebook account of the commission, the fire broke out at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

This development is coming exactly a month to the governorship election in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that inferno gutted the container housing smart card readers.

The spokesperson of the commission, Festus Okoye, who is in Ondo State, confirmed the development.

He disclosed that he is currently at the office with some other staff of the commission trying to contain the fire incident.

As of the time of this report, the fire service were still trying to quench the fire.

Mr Okoye said the commission would launch an investigation into the incident.

Details later…

