Doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on Thursday suspended their ongoing strike.

The doctors union also instructed its members nationwide to resume work on Friday.

The National President, Aliyu Sokomba, said “Following our meeting yesterday with the government we had a NEC meeting and resolved to once again suspend our strike to allow government time to address our demands.

“So the strike is suspended to be reviewed in two weeks time.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the doctors began a nationwide “indefinite strike” on Monday as the nation continues to battle the deadly coronavirus.

Mr Sokomba, had confirmed this development to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the doctors decided to embark on strike due to the failure of the government to meet their requests made in June this year.

The doctors had in June downed tools over unpaid salaries, non-payment of hazard allowance, and a dearth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals, among several other reasons.

The one-week-long strike was suspended to give the federal and state governments time to fulfil the outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi and other stakeholders.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how an infuriated government, in the heat of the current faceoff, threatened to cancel the doctors residency programme, which is also a bone of contention.

The meeting between the two parties which held Wednesday in Abuja between ended in a deadlock with the government threatening to revoke the residency programme.

Editor’s Note: The doctors’ union instructed its members to resume work Friday 8a.m., and not restart talks with the government as earlier reported.

