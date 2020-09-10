Nigeria reported 176 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total infections in the country since late February to 55, 632.

It is now about three weeks since Nigeria recorded new cases above 300, with record 779 daily infections seen on June 28.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 1070.

The update came as the ongoing strike by Nigerian doctors, the first responders to the deadly contagion, entered its third day.

The doctors resolved to call off the strike on Thursday following an understanding reached with the federal government.

According to the NCDC update, new infections were found in the following 17 states: FCT (40), Lagos (34), Plateau (26), Enugu (14), Delta (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (9), Oyo (8), Ekiti (6), Ebonyi (4), Adamawa (2), Nasarawa (2), Kwara(2), Rivers (2), Edo (1), Osun (1), Bauchi (1).

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital with the second largest toll of over 5, 000 and 69 deaths also came tops in Wednesday’s figure with 40 cases.

While it came second with 34 new cases, Lagos remains Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18, 000 infections and deaths.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 55, 000 infections so far, 43, 610 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

