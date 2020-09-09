A former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, will today be speaking alongside other dignitaries at the 2020 edition of the Osasu Show Symposium.

The symposium which will be held via Zoom will convene leaders and players in the public and private sectors to discuss salient issues of sustainable development particularly as it pertains to the welfare and livelihood of Africans.

Other dignitaries that are expected to speak at the event are Joyce Banda, Benedict Oramah, Kingsley Moghalu, Patrice Lumumba, Gayle Smith, Chike Ukaegbu, Banky W, amongst others.

The symposium was started in 2017 by the Founder/Chief Executive of TOS TV Network, Osasu Igbinedion.

It’s 2020 edition is themed ‘Rethinking Africa’ and is aimed at fostering dialogue that culminates in social change, promotes inclusivity and the formulation of economic policies and programmes which would translate to enduring socio-economic development for Africans.

According to the promoters, over 4.5 million people are expected to participate in this year’s symposium via different media channels.

There will be participants drawn from governments in Africa, international organizations, stakeholders specialised in gender and policy making as well as experts in other fields linked to the continent.

The event is to be hosted by African actor and entertainer, Mawuli Gavor.

Follow this page as PREMIUM TIMES brings you updates from the event.

The second hour of the show is starting with a song by African all stars promoting unity in the continent. Some of the stars featured in the song are 2 Face Idibia, Betty G, Prodigio, Gigi Lamayne and Stanley Enow.

The main message in the song says “nobody is safe until everybody is safe.”

Banky W takes the stage to speak on the role of the youth.

He said most of the brilliant youth in Nigeria have relocated abroad in search of greener pastures.

He advocated for investing in Africa.

“If our hearts are truly in Nigeria or Africa, then that’s where our hearts should be.

He said Nollywood is the second highest employer of labour in Nigeria.

Banky W urged the youth to participate in governance by either contesting for elective positions or holding leaders accountable.

The second panellist, Chike Okeke, a presidential aspirant in the 2019 general election in Nigeria said there were many people who questioned his decision to run for office. He said he answered by saying he wanted to understand the process.

Another panellist, Keorapetse from South Africa, urges the youth to break the walls that have divided them.

He said entrepreneurs find it difficult to get to their spaces because of politics.

The symposium goes on break

