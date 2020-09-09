Nigeria recorded six deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to official figures.

A total of 1,067 deaths have now been recorded thus far in Africa’s most populous country.

Nigeria has continued to record daily cases below 300 for more than two weeks with 296 infections reported Tuesday, according to the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 55,456.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the 55,456 infections so far, 43,334 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

The new cases were reported in the following 15 states:

Plateau (183), Lagos (33), FCT (25), Ogun (16), Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (5), Imo (3), Anambra (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2), Akwa Ibom (1).

Plateau had the highest daily tally on Tuesday with 183.

Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18,000 infections, came second in Tuesday’s daily toll with 33 infections.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and the second most impacted city followed with 25 cases.

Nigeria has tested over 430,000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveler.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in the African region by the virus.

Over 1.3 million infections and more than 31, 000 deaths have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.

