Sixty two per cent of Nigerian households who needed yams were unable to purchase them, while 37 per cent of households who needed rice could not purchase it during the COVID-19 lockdown, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) has disclosed in its COVID-19 impact monitoring report.

Details of the impact monitoring report for July said access to agricultural inputs for crop production was limited by the pandemic.

The report said purchased inputs which include inorganic fertiliser, pesticide and herbicides seem to be the most impacted.

Also, the report indicated that 72 per cent of farming households that needed inorganic fertiliser and 47 per cent of farming households that needed pesticide/herbicides could not access them.

The report may mean that farmers are expecting lower yields which will further compound the food security crisis in the country.

Access to hired labor, animal traction, and organic fertiliser were less impacted as around two-thirds of households that needed each of these inputs were able to access them, the report revealed.

The NBS said the pandemic’s impact on farming input accessibility seems to be more prevalent among poorer farming households.

“About 81 percent of the poorest quintile of farming households that sought to use inputs were not able access at least one input compared to just 49 percent of farming households in the richest quintile,” it said.

Since the easing of the lockdown, the difficulties faced by Nigerian households in purchasing staple foods seem to be reducing but constraints remain for many households.

It said share of households that needed staple foods but could not purchase them decreased between April/May and July for four out of the major staple foods.

The report also said the largest improvement was for cassava, for which the share of households who were not able to purchase it decreased from 34 per cent in April/May to 18 per cent in July.

However, the share of households unable to purchase some staple foods remained high in July.

The bureau said lack of money and increase in prices were the predominant reasons households could not purchase these staples, indicating the continued economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Background

The Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) 2020 third round was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in July 2020.

This survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.

World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support.

The survey is the third of a planned 12 rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS of households in Nigeria.

It said 1,950 households from the baseline were contacted and 1,820 households, fully interviewed.

These same households will be contacted in subsequent rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS.

The data are representative at the national level and survey weights were calcu-

lated to adjust for non-response and under coverage.

