Nigeria on Monday recorded 155 new COVID-19 cases, again one of the lowest in four months.

The latest figure means Nigeria is yet to record more than 300 coronavirus infections in a day in over two weeks.

With Monday’s tally, the total infections in Nigeria is now 55,160.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 16 states:

Lagos-42

Plateau-25

Rivers-16

Ebonyi-10

Abia-9

Ogun-9

FCT-9

Osun-7

Katsina-6

Kaduna-6

Ekiti-4

Taraba-4

Edo-3

Anambra-2

Akwa Ibom-2

Kano-1.

Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18,000 infections also led in Monday’s daily toll with 42 infections.

Plateau and Rivers followed with 25 and 16 cases respectively.

Four deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,061.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 55,000 infections so far, 43,231 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Over 1.3 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.

