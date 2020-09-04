Nigeria records 156 new coronavirus cases

COVID-19: Coronavirus Test Sample
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 coronavirus cases, one of the country’s lowest daily tallies in almost four months.

The latest daily figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 54, 743.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night.

The update came barely 24 hours after the night curfew was extended from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. in the third phase of eased lockdown.

Cases have fallen below 300 for almost two weeks in Africa’s most populous nation.

Nigeria has been riding along a plateau as of late, perhaps an indication that the worst is over even though health experts say it is dangerous to relent as the continued decline in daily infections poses more questions than answers.

The number of deaths from the virus has also been minimal.

Three deaths were recorded on Friday, dragging the total number of deaths from the virus 1, 051.

The 156 new cases were reported from 17 states: Lagos (36), FCT (35), Oyo (29), Kaduna (10), Abia (9), Osun (5), Ogun (5), Enugu (5), Rivers (4), Nasarawa (3), Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Edo (2), Kwara (2), Katsina (2), Plateau (2), Niger (1)

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 18,000 infections and 202 deaths, also led in Friday’s tally with 36 new infections.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases and 50 deaths, came second in the daily toll with 35 new cases.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov, stated that out of the over 54,000 infections so far, 42, 816 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria has had to reopen its economy as authorities seek to balance health needs with the economic needs of the populace.

Schools are being reopened gradually. Prospective youth corps members are told to prepare for camp.

While local flights resumed about five weeks ago, Nigeria will reopen its skies on Saturday for flights from other countries after it was shut in March.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application