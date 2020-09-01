COVID-19: Kogi government orders reopening of all schools

Related News

The Kogi State government has ordered the full reopening of all schools in the state.

The announcement was made known in a statement by the state’s commissioner of education, Wemi Jones, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

He said the governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved September 14 for the resumption for primary, secondary and tertiary schools.

Mr Jones noted that the “ministry will review the state’s academic calendar accordingly, to reflect on the new development. The details will be worked out and released to the relevant stakeholders in due course before resumption.”

“However, we encourage that all relevant education stakeholders like ANCOPSS, ASSUS, SUBEB, NAPPS, heads of tertiary institutions in Kogi State, NUT, STETSCOM, and every other stakeholder are very free to liaise with us at the ministry for further clarification.”

”We are equally informing the general public, parents, guardians, and schools heads that we are very particular about the health and safety of our learners in Kogi State.

”So, the state government will not stop at anything to ensure that our learners are kept in good condition as far as the Covid-19 pandemic and indeed other diseases or health issues are concerned.”

Previously, only Osun and Lagos states had announced resumption dates for schools.

Osun State had announced September 21 as a tentative resumption date for schools in the state, while Lagos State announced September 14 as resumption dates for tertiary schools in the state and September 21 for primary and secondary schools.