Two feared dead as helicopter crashes in Lagos Ifeoluwa Adediran Related News A helicopter crash has occurred at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the development. The helicopter crash occurred around 12:25 p.m. with two of its occupants dead while another was rushed to the hospital, an emergency service official said. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has activated its resources to the helicopter crash at 16A Salvation Opebi Road, today, Friday, 28th August, 2020. (Photo Credit: LASEMA) The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has activated its resources to the helicopter crash at 16A Salvation Opebi Road, today, Friday, 28th August, 2020. (Photo Credit: LASEMA) More details later… WhatsApp

