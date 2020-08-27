Council of State pardons Ambrose Ali, Babangida-regime ‘coup plotters’

Related News

The Council of State has approved the presidential pardon granted late Ambrose Ali, the first democratically elected governor of old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states).

Mr Ali, after whom the Ambrose Ali University in Edo State is named, was controversially indicted over a N900,000 scandal while he was alive.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who briefed journalists after Thursday’s council meeting, said Mr Ali was pardoned “over N900,000 which he later paid but was convicted.”

Apart from Mr Ali, others pardoned by the Council of State include two retired army officers, Col Moses Effiong and Major E. J. Olarenwaju, who were said to be involved in a coup attempt during the Ibrahim Babangida military rule.

The council also pardoned one Ajayi Babalola.

The council meeting was attended by five former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Former President Goodluck Jonathan heading to the First ever virtual Council of State meeting (PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad) First ever virtual Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari (PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad)