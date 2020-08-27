Council of State pardons Ambrose Ali, Babangida-regime ‘coup plotters’

First ever virtual Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari
First ever virtual Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari (PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad)

The Council of State has approved the presidential pardon granted late Ambrose Ali, the first democratically elected governor of old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states).

Mr Ali, after whom the Ambrose Ali University in Edo State is named, was controversially indicted over a N900,000 scandal while he was alive.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who briefed journalists after Thursday’s council meeting, said Mr Ali was pardoned “over N900,000 which he later paid but was convicted.”

Apart from Mr Ali, others pardoned by the Council of State include two retired army officers, Col Moses Effiong and Major E. J. Olarenwaju, who were said to be involved in a coup attempt during the Ibrahim Babangida military rule.

The council also pardoned one Ajayi Babalola.

The council meeting was attended by five former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

More details later…

President Muhammadu Buhari and Former President Goodluck Jonathan heading to the First ever virtual Council of State meeting (PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad)
First ever virtual Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari (PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application