How I escaped from police detention – Murder suspect

Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old man accused of involvement in the rape and murder of some female residents in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has narrated how he escaped from police custody.

Mr Shodipe, on Sunday, addressed journalists on how police negligence gave him the opportunity to run away.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that he escaped from custody over a week ago. He was, however, recaptured on Sunday.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a statement signed by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the notorious suspect was re-arrested in Bodija area of Ibadan.

He also warned against “any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.”

But speaking on how he escaped, Mr Shodipe said he ran away from Mokola police custody where he was detained when he was ordered to take his bath by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

PM News reported that the suspect said he jumped the fence when the police officer asked to monitor him was not paying close attention.

“The new female DPO asked Officer Funsho to allow me to take my bath. He cautioned me not to try to escape but I managed.

“I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person. I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence. The people living in the area saw me when I escaped but they did not raise any alarm,” he narrated.

This newspaper reported that no fewer than three female residents in Akinyele area of Ibadan were raped and killed during the coronavirus lockdown.

More such cases were reported across Nigeria.

Following public outcry, the government vowed to implement strict action against rape. Some states in the country have passed laws on incarceration, life imprisonment and death as punishment for rape.