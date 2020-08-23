Bayern battle PSG for Champions League trophy (LIVE UPDATES)

#UCLFinal: PSG vs Bayern Munich [Credit: @ChampionsLeague twitter Page]
A battle royale is expected in Lisbon tonight as Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich slug it out in the final match of the 2020 UEFA Champions League.

It has been a long road to the final with several big teams including defending champions Liverpool falling by the wayside.

Now the stage is set for a potentially explosive final tie as PSG take on Bayern.

If there is one thing fans can look forward to, it is a high scoring game as both PSG end Bayern pride themselves as attack-minded teams.

However, while Bayern are five-time winners of the Champions League, this is the very first time PSG are making it to the final.

That nonetheless, Bayern’s last success was in 2013 and they are understandably thirsty for another title.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of the match.

Kick-off is 8.00 p.m.

