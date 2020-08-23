Police rearrest murder suspect who escaped from custody

Related News

The Oyo State Police Command has re-arrested Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old man accused of involvement in the rape and murder of some female residents in Ibadan.

The state police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday in a telephone interview.

“Sunday Shodipe has been re-arrested this morning and he is in police custody”, he told our correspondent.

When asked how the arrest was made, he replied that a press statement would be released later in the day.

This newspaper reported how the police announced that Mr Shodipe escaped from custody last Sunday. He was first arrested on July 17 but escaped on August 11.

The state police command announced a N500,000 reward for anyone who may help in locating him. Two officers were also arrested in connection with Mr Shodipe’s escape.

Before now, this newspaper reported various rape cases and killings in Akinyele area of Ibadan during COVID-19 lockdown.

No fewer than three women were raped in the area within two months while more cases occurred across the country.

The Nigerian government has since pledged to take tougher action against rape.