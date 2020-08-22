Coronavirus: Nigeria records highest daily tally in two month

Coronavirus Test Sample
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

Nigeria on Saturday recorded its highest daily figure of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, as 601 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the latest update, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 51,905 from 51, 304 reported on Friday evening.

Previously, the highest daily COVID-19 cases were 745, which was recorded on June 19.

One death was recorded from the virus on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 997.

The health agency in a tweet Saturday night said the new cases were reported in 21 states.

These are:

Lagos-404
FCT-37
Oyo-19
Ondo-14
Abia-13
Enugu-13
Kaduna-13
Edo-12
Kano-12
Kwara-11
Ebonyi-10
Nasarawa-7
Ogun-6
Osun-5
Delta-5
Niger-5
Plateau-4
Bayelsa-4
Katsina-3
Ekiti-2
Imo-2

With 404 cases on Saturday, its highest daily tally yet, Lagos has further extended its lead on the country’s total number of infections with nearly 18, 000 cases.

According to the NCDC data, a total of 38, 767 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

There are still over 12, 000 active cases across the country.

PT Mag Campaign AD

