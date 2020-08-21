Nigeria’s coronavirus cases surpass 51, 000

Related News

On Friday, 340 new coronavirus infections were found in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 51, 304.

Four deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 996, according to the Nigeria Infectious Disease Centre, NCDC.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 500 for weeks, except Wednesday when 593 cases were found.

According to the NCDC data, a total of 37,885 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

There are still over 12, 000 active cases across the country.

The 340 new cases were reported in the following 19 states: Kaduna-63 FCT-51 Plateau-38 Lagos-33 Delta-25 Gombe-21 Adamawa-21 Edo-20 Katsina-17 Akwa Ibom-11 Ekiti-10 Rivers-9 Ondo-5 Ebonyi-4 Cross River-3 Ogun-3 Sokoto-2 Imo-2 Nasarawa-2.

Kaduna had the highest daily toll of 63, taking the total number of infections in the North Western state to almost 2, 000.

Abuja and Plateau states came second and third in the daily tally of 51 and 38.

However, Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease with nearly 18, 000 cases, about a third of the country’s total.

As the number of coronavirus deaths in Nigeria nears a thousand threshold, health experts and civil organizations have raised concern over the care of senior citizens who are disproportionately affected by the contagion.