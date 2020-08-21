UNILAG Crisis: Court refuses Ogundipe’s request for interim injunction against removal

Related News

A Lagos industrial court on Friday refused an interim injunction sought by the embattled ‘vice-chancellor’ of the University of Lagos, Olawatoyin Ogundipe, urging the court to suspend his removal pending the final determination of his suit.

Mr Ogundipe, through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo, in an ex parte application last week, urged the court to nullify and set aside the decision of the university’s council to remove him as vice-chancellor.

He approached the court after he was controversially sacked for alleged misappropriation by the council led by UNILAG’s pro-chancellor, Wale Babalakin.

Both men have been embroiled in a leadership tussle for over a year, but Mr Ogundipe’s sack a fortnight ago took the conflict rocking the school to a new height.

Upon his removal, Theophilus Soyombo was appointed as the interim head. The new boss has, however, encountered stiff opposition from the university’s unions, alumni association and Senate.

They all alluded that due process was not followed in removing Mr Ogundipe and in appointing Mr Soyombo, a view shared by the former, which he told the court.

Suit

Joined as defendants in the suit labelled NICN/LA/D18/2020 and dated August 14 were UNILAG, the council, Senate, pro-chancellor Wale Babalakin, registrar Oladejo Azeez, and Mr Soyombo.

But Justice I.J. Essien refused to approve his request for an interim injunction. The judge directed the defendants be put on notice.

The court thus adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit to August 25.

Meanwhile, Mr Soyombo earlier in the week, had a mediatory meeting with the university staff, begging for support, but it ended in an impasse.

“My major focus will be on staff welfare. My belief in this regard is that human resources (staff) are the core assets of the university and any organisation. Otherwise, we cannot achieve anything,” Mr Soyombo told them.

While he has the backing of the council which appointed him, the alumni association, the staff unions, the national ASUU and the Senate have disowned him as the university’s head.

Nonetheless, Mr Soyombo said he could rally back support through dialogue with the staff members of the institution.

“ASUU is our union, I am a member of ASUU,” he told reporters assuringly. “We will continue to dialogue with ourselves. It is rare to have 100 per cent agreement in any organisation or group, there will always be different opinions.”