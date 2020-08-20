Minister overrules board on suspension of MD

Related News

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has asked the public to disregard the recent “suspension” of the managing director of the Cross River Basin Development Authority by the board of the agency.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the managing director, Bassey Nkposong, was suspended last week after an ad-hoc committee which looked into how the agency was run accused him of irregularities in the award of N250 million worth of contracts and other “breaches.”

The committee, set up by the board in September 2019, said in its report that there were “various breaches” in the agency and that Mr Nkposong “arrogated to himself the status of a sole administrator regardless of the extant provisions of the Establishment Act of the Authority”.

“The above scenario has led to many breaches where contracts which clearly overshoot the N250 million threshold of the PBT are illegally split, to sidestep being referred to the Ministerial Tender Board.

“Contract splitting is a criminal act that must not be condoned in whatever guise,” the report said.

Mr Nkposong refused to respond, twice, to the allegations, including a query from the board before he was suspended.

Mr Nkposong, however, told PREMIUM TIMES he did not receive any query or suspension letter from the board. He also said he was not aware of the ad-hoc committee set up by the board.

“I am a board member,” he said.

“Cross River Basin Development Authority is under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and that is where we take directives from,” he added.

The minister, Mr Adamu, issued a press statement on Monday, saying the suspension notice was “unauthorized” and should, therefore, be disregarded.

He said the suspension did not follow due process.

“The Board of Cross River Basin Development Authority does not have the authority to suspend a duly appointed Managing Director of a River Basin Development Authority.

“For the avoidance of doubt the recent circular on the appointment and disengagement of Heads of Government parastatals from the Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation is very instructive,” the minister said.

The minister did not, however, say whether the ministry would set up a panel to audit the report of the ad-hoc committee which led to the suspension of the managing director or not, as requested by the board in a letter to him.