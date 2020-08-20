Mali Crisis: Cleric who led protest against ousted president quits politics

Related News

A leading voice in demonstrations against the ousted Malian government, Mahmoud Dicko, on Wednesday said he would withdraw from politics despite the promise of a return to democracy in “due time” by leaders of a military coup.

President Ibrahim Keita had on Tuesday resigned after mutineering soldiers held him at gunpoint, a build-up to the months-long civil protest calling for his resignation due to his perceived corrupt and inept rule.

Mr Dicko, a Muslim leader who pulled a strong followership among the protesters during anti-Keita demonstrations, said he had decided to withdraw from politics with no further details. This was hours after meeting with the putschist who call themselves “The Commitee For The Salute of The Contry” and have promised to oversee elections for a transitional government within a “reasonable” time.

The move suggests the opposition movement like many Malians who took to the street to celebrate the president’s ouster, is satisfied with the coup leaders’ promise of return to democracy.

According to Reuters, a spokesman for the mutineers, Ismael Wague, earlier said they were not seeking power but only stability.

“We are keen on the stability of the country, which will allow us to organise general elections … within a reasonable time limit,” Mr Wague said, while addressing civil society groups and the M5-RFP opposition coalition on state television.

In response, the opposition coalition said in a statement it had taken note of NCSP’s commitment and would work with the group to achieve this, the Reuters report cited.

Earlier, the mutineers had denied there were any casualties from Tuesday’s violence.

But human rights group, Amnesty International dismissed the claims. In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said it had documented the death of four people, while 15 more were wounded by bullets.

Meanwhile, while the mood in the country remained calm except for the insurgency-ravaged north, the economic fallout from the coup became apparent as share prices in gold mining hit a steep-fall after sanctions by both the African Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against Mali.

On Wednesday, the finance ministry of Ivory Coast – French-speaking West Africa’s largest economy – ordered the suspension of all financial relations with Mali, in line with an ECOWAS decision in response to Tuesday’s mutiny, according to the Reuters report.

Mood in Mali

Meanwhile, for Cheick Doumbia, a Malian political analyst, the euphoria from the coup is still in the air, “yet uncertainty beclouds many people’s minds”.

“Many are happy that the power was overthrown but most are worried about next steps,” Mr Doumbia told PREMIUM TIMES.