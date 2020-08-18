Police confirm death of foreigner abducted in Niger

Police officers used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: Cfr.org)
Police officers used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: Cfr.org)

The Police Command in Niger State has confirmed the killing of a foreign national by suspected bandits.

The unnamed victim was abducted together with a Nigerian between Yankila and Regina villages in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the command had earlier confirmed their abduction.

Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday, that body of the victim was recovered by the police in a bush in Pangu Gari, Gunna district of Rafi local government area.

He said the corpse had been conveyed by the police to Minna General Hospital for autopsy, while investigation was in progress.

Mr Usman solicited the support of locals in volunteering information that would aid in apprehending the assailants and rescue of the Nigerian still in the kidnappers’ custody.

Mr Usman said the victims were handling the rehabilitation of the bad portion of the federal road in the area when they were abducted.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident,” he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application