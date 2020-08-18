Police confirm death of foreigner abducted in Niger

Related News

The Police Command in Niger State has confirmed the killing of a foreign national by suspected bandits.

The unnamed victim was abducted together with a Nigerian between Yankila and Regina villages in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the command had earlier confirmed their abduction.

Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday, that body of the victim was recovered by the police in a bush in Pangu Gari, Gunna district of Rafi local government area.

He said the corpse had been conveyed by the police to Minna General Hospital for autopsy, while investigation was in progress.

Mr Usman solicited the support of locals in volunteering information that would aid in apprehending the assailants and rescue of the Nigerian still in the kidnappers’ custody.

Mr Usman said the victims were handling the rehabilitation of the bad portion of the federal road in the area when they were abducted.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident,” he said.

(NAN)