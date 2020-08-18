Nigeria’s tally of COVID-19 infections Nears 50,000 as new cases emerge

Related News

On Monday, Nigeria recorded 417 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 49, 485.

Of these, more than 36, 000 have recovered and discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

Three deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 977.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria’s national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the dangerous pneumonia-like disease that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 21 million.

According to the NCDC data, almost half of the COVID-19 cases on Monday (207) were from Lagos, Nigeria’s commericial nerve centre that is also the country’s epicentre for the virus.

Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 500 for more than a month now.

The 417 new infections are from the following 17 states:

Lagos-207

Kaduna-44

Ondo-38

Abia-28

Anambra-21

Plateau-20

Bauchi-13

Oyo-9

Ebonyi-9

Delta-7

Edo-7

Enugu-6

Niger-3

Gombe-2

Ogun-1

FCT-1

Kano-1

With more than half of the daily tally on Monday, Lagos further extended its lead on the infections tally to over 17, 000, about a third of the country’s total.

Flight Resumption

The NCDC update came barely hours after Nigerian authorities announced plans to reopen the nation’s airports to international flights.

Earlier on Monday at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that international flights would resume on August 29.

He said the flight operations would commence in and out of two airports; the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

President Muhammad Buhari had in March ordered the suspension of international flights to curb the influx of imported cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

While local flights were also suspended, they resumed about a month ago as the country struggles to balance reopening its economy with fighting the deadly virus.

WHO warning

As Nigeria among other African countries begin to reopen land borders and air space, the World Health Organisation warned against a surge in imported infection.

The first coronavirus in Nigeria was imported by an Italian traveller in late February. Since then, nearly 50, 000 cases have been reported in the West African nation.

It was after reporting its first case that Nigeria suspended flights from countries with high COVID-19 transmission.

This has affected the free flow of passengers and goods, thereby having a negative impact on the country’s economy.

Some other African countries including Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Zambia have resumed commercial flights.