BREAKING: COVID-19: Nigeria announces date for resumption of international flights

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Nigerian government has announced that international flights will resume on August 29.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the new dates for resumption of flights at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

He said the airports will open in batches beginning with Lagos and Abuja.

President Muhammad Buhari had in March ordered the suspension of international flights to curb the influx of imported cases of the virus in the country.

While local flights were also suspended, they have resumed for about a month as the country joins the rest of the world to battle COVID-19.

Nigeria has recorded over 40,000 COVID-19 cases with less than a thousand deaths so far.

