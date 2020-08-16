Suspect arrested for rape, murder escapes from police custody

Related News

Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old arrested in Oyo State for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of some female residents, has escaped from police custody.

This was made known in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the state’s police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Sunday.

Mr Fadeyi said the suspect, who allegedly committed his dastardly acts in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on July 17.

He escaped from police custody on August 11.

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.”

Mr Fadeyi did not explain how the suspect managed to escape and why the statement is coming days after he escaped from police custody. He also did not say if any police officers have been detained for their complicity in the escape.

He declined to comment when PREMIUM TIMES called him for further explanation.

The police, however, urged “youths/mobs from taking laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice when suspected criminals are arrested, but such suspect(s) should be handed over to the Police.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported various rape cases and killings in Akinyele area of Ibadan during COVID-19 lockdown with Nigerians on social media calling for justice.

At least three women were raped in the area with two months.

One of such cases was Barakat Bello who was murdered after the assault. Another was Grace Oshiagwu who was also killed after the assault in the same local government.

Barakat Bello

Apart from the Ibadan rape cases, many more women suffered from such violence across the country.

Protests were then held in different parts of the country against rape and sexual assault.