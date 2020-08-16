Kashamu’s death, Ondo 2020 realignments, other top political stories last week

Related News

The death of former Senator, Buruji Kashamu, topped political discussions last week.

Mr Kashamu died Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos after battling the dreaded COVID-19.

Following his death, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a condolence letter to the Ogun State Government, stated that the former lawmaker, during his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

This statement led to several criticisms against the former president which pushed him to declare that people were at liberty to mourn him however they wanted, after his death.

Even as associates mourned Mr Kashamu, discussions around the 2023 presidency continued.

A comment by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that Nigeria’s next president in 2023 should emerge from the southern part of the country sparked political tension in some parts of the country.

Mr El-Rufai, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service said he would not support a northerner to vie for the seat after President Muhammadu Buhari, based on Nigeria’s political arrangement

Ondo/Edo Elections

Ahead of the Edo and Ondo State Gubernatorial elections, political activities have increased in the two states.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, visited a former president, Mr Obasanjo, to seek his support.

This was as the deputy governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi, formally got the nod of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to contest as the party’s candidate in the October 10 governorship election.

Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor [Photo: Ondo State Website]

Mr Jegede defeated Mr Ajayi in the just concluded PDP primary to become the party’s candidate.

This led to the deputy governor’s exit from the PDP to ZLP, less than two months after dumping the APC.

The PDP in Ondo State, while reacting to the defection of Mr Ajayi to ZLP described him as being desperate to be governor.

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, speaking to journalists after his victory at the APC primaries [PHOTO: @RotimiAkeredolu]

While his opponents strategised, the state governor and candidate of the APC, Rotimi Akeredolu, met with aggrieved members of his party and other aspirants of the party in the last primary.

Mr Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the banner of the ruling party, had a reconciliation meeting with the aggrieved members

The Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the ruling APC also named a 104-member national campaign council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

The committee is headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

However, although the APC appears united for the Ondo election, the crisis in the party is far from over.

The Director-General of the APC governors’ forum, Salihu Lukman, again, questioned the party’s former chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s fore-front role in the Edo State governorship campaign.

Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman.

Mr Oshiomhole, who was recently removed as the APC national chairman, has been leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s governorship campaign, a move many have argued has not only made the candidate susceptible to main opposition parties’ attacks but which also portrays the party’s candidate as a potential puppet governor if eventually elected.

Others

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, in a virtual conference organised by the umbrella body of Ijaw cultural associations known as the Ijaw Nation Development Group (INDG) warned politicians against politics of bitterness and violence and charged them to forge a common agenda that would promote peace and sustainable development in the nation.

The former president further urged them to put the interest of the nation first, adding that politics was not about dividing the people and fighting enemies.

In Nasarawa, the candidate of the APC in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election, Ismail Danbaba, won the election. He had 7,475 votes to defeat Bage Nuhu of the PDP who got 4,608 votes.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

In Ebonyi, the three senators from Ebonyi State and a member of the House of Representatives were among prominent members who boycotted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress. The party elected officials to pilot its affairs for the next four years. The state governor, David Umahi, however, appealed to the aggrieved federal lawmakers to sheathe their swords.

In neighbouring Abia State, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Alex Otti, declared for the APC.