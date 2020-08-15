Nigeria records 325 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Test Sample
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night announced 325 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 48, 770.

Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections in the past three weeks, a sign that the country’s epidiemological curve is heading downwards.

One death was recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 974.

According to the NCDC, out of a total of 48, 770 infected persons so far, 36, 290 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases, according to the NCDC were found in following 20 states:

Lagos-87

FCT-49

Gombe-28

Ebonyi-20

Plateau-19

Kwara-18

Enugu-17

Imo-12

Rivers-12

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Kaduna-11

Ogun-10

Edo-9

Oyo-9

Ondo-8

Osun-8

Ekiti-4

Borno-1

Kano-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

Nigeria is Africa’s third most impacted nation behind only South Africa and Egypt.

The federal and state governments say they are working to increase testing as experts stress that cases definitely far exceed the current tally.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application