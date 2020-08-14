NJC recommends 22 judges to Buhari for appointment to Supreme Court, others

Related News

Four of the nominees were appointed to the Supreme Court while the others were nominated to other Nigerian courts.

Details of the appointment are contained in a statement by the NJC spokesman, Soji Oye.

Read the full statement by Mr Oye below.

PRESS RELEASE

13th August, 2020

• NJC recommends appointment of four (4) Justices, Supreme Court of Nigeria, three (3) Heads of Court, eleven (11) Judges for State High Courts and four (4) Kadis, of Sharia Court of Appeal;

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 2nd Virtual Meeting held on 11th and 12th August, 2020, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend the under-listed names of twenty-two (22) successful candidates to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and their respective State Governors for appointment as Justices of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

1. APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

i) Hon. Justice Tijjani Abubakar

(North-East Zone)

ii) Hon. Justice Mohammed L. Garba

(North-West Zone)

iii) Hon. Justice Abdu Aboki

(North-West Zone)

iv) Hon. Justice Mohammed M. Saulawa

(North-west Zone)

The Supreme Court of Nigeria currently have a total number of 12 Justices including the Hon. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, consisting of two (2) Justices from North Central, one (1) from the North East, one (1) from North West, three (3) from South East, one (1) from the South South and three (3) from the South West.

2. APPOINTMENT CHIEF JUDGE, YOBE STATE

i) Hon. Justice Gumna Kashim Kaigama

3. APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KATSINA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Muhammed Abubakar

4. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Mathew Emeka Njoku

5. APPOINTMENT OF SIX (6) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KANO STATE

i) Jamilu Shehu Suleiman

ii) Maryam Ahmen Sabo

iii) Sanusi Ado Ma’aji

iv) Abdu Maiwada Abubakar

v) Zuwaira Yusuf

vi) Hafsat Yahaya Sani

6. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, TARABA STATE

i) Clara Jummai Kataps

ii) Kazera Blessing Kodiya

7. APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) KADIS SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KADUNA STATE

i) Muhammad Aminu Danjuma

ii) Mustapha Umar

iii) Muhammad Tukur Rashid

iv) Muhammad Nasir Sidi

8. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE

i) Gabriel Nkeiruka Dele Okafor

ii) Grace Abanre Ibiye

iii) Jessica Susan Gberevbie

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State House of Assemblies.

Soji Oye, Esq

Director, Information