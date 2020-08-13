Coronavirus: Nigeria records 453 new cases, zero deaths on Wednesday

Related News

A total of 453 coronavirus cases were recorded in Nigeria on Wednesday. That brought to 47,743, the total number of infections recorded in the West African nation.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, making the fatality to remain at 956, the figure reached on Tuesday after six people succumbed to the disease.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria’s national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the dangerous pneumonia-like disease that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 20 million.

Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections for about two weeks.

The NCDC said out of a total of 47,743 infected persons so far, nearly 34, 000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 453 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(113), FCT(72), Plateau(59), Enugu(55), Kaduna(38), Ondo(32), Osun(26), Ebonyi(20), Ogun(9), Delta(8), Borno(7), Akwa Ibom(6), Oyo(5), Bauchi(1), Kano(1) and Ekiti(1).

Lagos State recorded 113 new cases, the highest of the total 453 new infections across Nigeria in the last 24 hours.

Lagos is the hardest hit state with about a third of Nigeria’s cases (over 16,000) recorded in the country’s commercial capital.

The second most affected place in Nigeria is Abuja, the capital city, with more than 4,500 cases.

Nigeria has only tested nearly 340,000 out of the country’s over 200 million population.

To further boost the country’s testing capacity, the government on Wednesday approved N8.49 billion for the purchase of items needed to test for COVID-19.