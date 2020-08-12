After five-year-hiatus, Darey returns with new single ‘Jah Guide Me’

Related News

Nigerian music star, Darey Art Alade, on Wednesday, announced he would be dropping his first single in five years, titled ‘Jah Guide Me.’

The singer said he would be releasing the Pheelz-produced single on Thursday.

“Just like many of you, 2020 has so far, brought a handful of uncertainties my way. But the fact is that God isn’t surprised. So I guess it’s up to all of us to submit and be led,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Darey last released two singles ‘Asiko Laiye’ (Remix) ft Olamide and ‘Pray For Me’ ft Soweto Gospel Choir in 2015. Both tracks were instant hits.

Darey released his fifth studio album titled Naked in October 2015. The 13-track album comprised afrobeat, soul, and R&B collaborations with Asa, Olamide, and the multiple Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.

Although he has not put out any new music in five years, the talented singer told PREMIUM TIMES that he has been trying his hands on some new interests over the last few years.

Darey teased fans with some new music when he graced the stage with Teni during the BAFEST concert in Lagos, late last year.

His last in front of the camera saw him host the music talent show, ‘Access The Stars” reality show, which ended in April 2020’.

Darey also runs Livespot, a Lagos-based integrated Communications firm with offices in Abuja, along with his wife, Deola.

The couple have been married since 2007 and have managed to keep their private lives away from the prying eyes of the public.