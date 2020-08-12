BREAKING: UNILAG governing council removes Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor

Related News

The governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has removed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the school.

Mr Ogundipe was removed at the council’s meeting held Wednesday at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission, Abuja.

In attendance were at least 11 council members, the VC included, majority of whom voted for the removal of Mr Ogundipe.

Mr Ogundipe was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

Mikhail Mumuni, the media adviser to chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

He, however, declined further comments, saying only the registrar of the university can provide details of the development.

The conflict between the university’s governing council and the management reached a head in March when its week-long 2020 convocation was abruptly cancelled just before it started.

The cancellation, which was ordered by the NUC, Nigerian universities’ regulatory body, was in response to a directive by the education minister, Adamu Adamu.

Mr Adamu gave the directive in response to a letter written to the vice-chancellor by the council chairman, accusing Mr Ogundipe of failing to share important details about the ceremony with the council.

The exchanges between the two officials were condemned by relevant stakeholders, including graduands, parents, the alumni and staff.

Fresh plans were still being made to reconvene the ceremony when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived to further keep the annual programme in abeyance.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the university has since mailed copies of notification of results electronically to the affected graduands in view of the ceremony.

