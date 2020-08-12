INEC to conduct six senatorial bye-elections, others on October 31

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 12 state and national assembly bye-elections for October 31.

Six of the bye-elections are to fill senatorial seats that became vacant mainly due to the death of their former occupants and the election of Duoye Diri, who represented Bayelsa Central, as Bayelsa State governor.

The senatorial bye-elections are to be conducted in Bayelsa Central, Bayelsa West, Cross River North, Imo North, Lagos East and Plateau South senatorial districts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the commission, Festus Okoye, said INEC will give the Notice of Election for the bye-elections on August 17.

He also said political parties will conduct their primaries to nominate candidates for the elections between August 24 and September 8.

Mr Okoye added that the submission of Forms and Personal Particulars of Candidates will commence on September 9, and close at 6 p.m. on September 13.

He said the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the bye-elections have been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

“Several vacancies have occurred in both federal and state legislative houses as a result of resignation or death of members, affecting 12 constituencies across 8 States of the federation,” he said.

“The commission has also successfully conducted the bye-election to fill the vacancy in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency and is going ahead with the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States on the 19th September and 10th October respectively. Consequently, the Commission is now in a position to schedule the following by-elections:

“Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State, Bayo State Constituency, Borno State, Cross River North Senatorial District, Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State, Imo North Senatorial District, Lagos East Senatorial District, Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State, Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State

“The commission has scheduled all the pending by-elections for Saturday 31st October 2020.”

“The commission implores concerned stakeholders, particularly political parties to take note of the timelines in the schedule and strictly adhere to them.”