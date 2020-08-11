Nigeria’s coronavirus cases surpass 47, 000

Related News

Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed 47, 000.

Tuesday’s figure, 423, pushed the total infections in the West African nation to 47,290.

The number of cases in Nigeria crossed 46, 000 total infections on Saturday.

Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections for nearly three weeks.

But despite the continued decline in the daily figure of confirmed coronavirus infections, there has been a troubling uptick in mystery cases that health experts believe could upset plans of a full opening of public activities across the country.

The NCDC said out of a total of 47, 290 infected persons so far, more than 33, 000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Already 956 people have died so far although the NCDC did not report any fatality on Tuesday.

The 423 new cases are reported from 22 states: Lagos (117), FCT (40), Ondo (35), Rivers (28), Osun (24), Benue (21), Abia (19), Ogun (19), Ebonyi (18), Delta (17), Kwara (17), Kaduna (15), Anambra (14), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Imo (6), Gombe (4), Oyo (3), Taraba (3), Bauchi (1), Edo (1) and Nasarawa (1).

Lagos State recorded 117 new cases, the highest of the total 423 new infections across Nigeria in the last 24 hours.

The mega-city of over 21 million is the hardest hit state with about a third of Nigeria’s cases (over 16, 000) recorded in the country’s commercial capital.

The second most affected place in Nigeria is Abuja, the capital city, with more than 4,500 cases.

Nigeria has only tested nearly 320,000 out of the country’s over 200 million population.