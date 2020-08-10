Lagos tops as Nigeria records 437 new coronavirus cases

Related News

Lagos State recorded 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest of the total 437 new infections recorded across Nigeria in the last 24 hours.

Plateau State and Abuja had the highest daily infections on Friday and Saturday respectively.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, a total of 46,577 cases have been confirmed so far in Nigeria.

The infectious disease agency on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday night said three fatalities were recorded from the virus on Sunday pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 945.

The NCDC said out of a total of 46,577 infected persons so far, more than 33,000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 437 new cases were reported from 17 states: Lagos (107), FCT (91), Plateau (81), Kaduna (32), Ogun (30), Kwara (24), Ebonyi (19), Ekiti (17), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Edo (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Taraba (3), Gombe (2) and Bauchi (1).

Lagos is the hardest hit state with about a third of Nigeria’s cases (over 15, 000) recorded in the country’s commercial capital.

The second most affected place in Nigeria is Abuja, the capital city, with more than 4,000 cases.

Nigeria has only tested nearly 320,000 out of the country’s over 200 million population.