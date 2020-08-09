Weekly Review: Nigeria records highest COVID-19 recoveries last week

Related News

Nigeria recorded more recoveries from COVID-19 last week that any previous week since recording its first case of the virus in February, a PREMIUM TIMES review of official data shows.

A total of 12,957 persons recovered from the disease and were discharged last week, a 312 per cent increase compared to the 3,139 persons discharged in the previous week.

The significant increase occurred after a cumulative 10,946 persons who recovered from coronavirus in Lagos State were added to the dashboard on Tuesday.

These cases, according to the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, were managed at home and not at the isolation centre.

“Recently, we provided guidance to states, to report cases that have recovered but were managed at home. These cases have recovered but were not managed in/discharged from an isolation centre. Lagos has done so & this may apply to more states in next few weeks,” he tweeted.

Last week marked the 32nd week of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Fewer cases despite increased testing

Meanwhile, for the third week running, the weekly figure of new coronavirus infections reduced.

While a total of 3,560 new infections were recorded in the previous week, Nigeria recorded 2,989 new cases in the past week (August 2 – August 8), a 16 per cent reduction.

The reduction in new cases occurred despite the increase in the number of tests carried out last week.

The country has so far collected 314,632 samples since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February.

Data from the public health agency showed that 30,716 people were tested last week, a 26 per cent increase from the 24,400 tested the previous week, Nigeria’s lowest record in five weeks.

The reduction in the previous week’s record was attributed to the Sallah break, which spanned from last Friday till Saturday.

Responding to questions from journalists on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said testing will increase as soon as activities pick up fully.

“In the last couple of days we tested just barely 2,000 across the nation, but we have a testing capacity of much more than 2,000. Another reason; everybody is still in the Sallah mood, even the essential workers.”

More deaths last week

PREMIUM TIMES’s review further shows that more people died from the disease last week than the previous week.

A total of 59 people died last week, a 54 per cent increase compared to the previous week’s record of 27 COVID-19 deaths.



Amongst those lost to the pandemic last week was the former Ogun State senator and businessman, Buruji Kashamu.

The 62-year-old died at First Cardiology Consultants hospital in Lagos on Saturday.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, 46,142 cases have been confirmed, 33,044 cases have been discharged and 942 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 15768 cases, followed by FCT – 4376, Oyo — 2,860, Edo — 2,376, Rivers — 1,939, Kano — 1,622, Delta — 1,596 , Kaduna — 1,566, Ogun — 1,439, Plateau — 1,421, Ondo — 1,284, Enugu — 905, Ebonyi — 851 , Kwara — 833, Katsina — 746, Borno — 682, Abia — 644, Gombe — 629, Osun — 625, Bauchi — 576, Imo — 476, Benue — 409, Nasarawa — 367, Bayelsa — 346, Jigawa — 322, Akwa Ibom — 235, Niger — 226, Adamawa — 185, Ekiti —161,

Sokoto — 154, Anambra — 142, Kebbi — 90,

Zamfara — 77, Taraba — 72, Cross River— 68, Yobe — 67 and Kogi — 5.

Although Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, FCT currently has the highest number of patients on admission.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Oyo, Edo, Delta and Rivers states.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on August 2, a total of 43,841 cases had been reported, out of which 20,308 had recovered and 888 deaths were recorded.

On Monday, 288 new cases of the virus were reported in the country. That brought the tally of confirmed cases to 44,129 of 11:55 p.m. on August 3.

On Tuesday, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

On Wednesday, 457 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 354 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 45, 244 as of 11:55 p.m. on August 6.

On Friday, 443 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 453 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 46,140 as of 11:55 p.m. on August 8

While 33,044 have been discharged, the infection has killed 942 persons.